UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 15

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37
points higher at 7,330 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said it will subscribe to $221
million rights shares of Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA), which
has been desperately seeking funds to close and rehabilitate a controversial
uranium mine.
    * BT: Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would unveil plans on Friday
to provide free 'full-fibre' broadband across the country by creating a 'British
Broadband' public service, formed by bringing parts of telecoms provider BT
 back into state ownership.
    * VODAFONE: Telecom Italia plans to sell a stake in the mobile
mast business it is creating in Italy with rival Vodafone to
infrastructure funds, the Italian group's chief executive said on Thursday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Friday as risk appetite was whetted by comments
from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the United States is nearing
an interim trade pact with China.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday as OPEC's outlook for oil demand next year
fuelled hopes that the producer group and its associates will keep a lid on
supply when they meet to discuss policy on output next month.
    * The UK blue chip index fell 0.8% on Thursday, underperforming its major
global peers and suffering its steepest intra-day drop so far this month as
falls in private equity company 3i, stocks trading ex-dividend and a stronger
pound hammered the exporter-heavy index.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 Future Plc                             Full Year Earnings Release
 Fuller Smith & Turner                  Trading Statement Release
 
  
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
