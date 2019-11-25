UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 25

Noticias de Mercados
    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points higher at 7,351 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BP/GLENCORE: Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold four
740,000-barrel cargoes of ESPO blend crude ESPO-DUB for loading in the second
half of January at lower premiums via two spot tenders last week, trade sources
said. The buyers were likely BP, Glencore, and ChinaOil.

    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson, facing a Dec. 12 election, promised
23.5 billion pounds ($30.15 billion) of "sensible" tax cuts and extra day-to-day
spending which he sought to contrast with the opposition Labour Party's much
more radical plans.
    * WOODFORD: Market watchdogs in the European Union will launch coordinated
checks next year on whether asset managers are flouting liquidity rules after
the shuttered Woodford fund in Britain has raised questions, a top EU regulator
said on Friday.
    * Oil prices began the week on a brighter note, posting early gains as
positive noises from Washington over the weekend rekindled optimism in global
markets that the United States and China could soon sign a deal to end their
bitter trade war.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged down to a one-week low after the United States and
China expressed willingness to sign an initial trade deal by the year-end,
lifting demand for riskier assets and boosting the dollar.
    * The UK blue chip index surged more than 1% on Friday after two
days of selling, as investors turned cautiously optimistic about a Sino-U.S.
trade deal and exporter stocks rose after the pound weakened on downbeat U.K.
Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) data.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT             HY Earnings Release
 Walker Crips Group                       HY Earnings Release
 JPMorgan Japanese Investment             FY Earnings Release
 Trust                                    
 Jpmorgan European Investment             HY Earnings Release
 Trust                                    
 Templeton Emerging Markets               HY Earnings Release
 Investment Trust                         
 Northern Bear                            HY Earnings Release
 Cake Box Holdings                        HY Earnings Release
 D4t4 Solutions                           HY Earnings Release
 Baring Emerging Europe                   FY Earnings Release
 Edinburgh Investment Trust               HY Earnings Release
 Shearwater Group                         HY Earnings Release
 Polar Capital Holdings                   HY Earnings Release
 European Investment Trust                FY Earnings Release
 Fidelity China Special                   HY Earnings Release
 Situations                               
 Daejan Holdings PLC                      HY Earnings Release
 TR Property Investment Trust             HY Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
