UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,351 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* JUST EAT: Britain’s Just Eat advised shareholders not to accept a 710 pence-a-share cash offer from Prosus, saying it was inferior to its agreed deal with Takeaway.com to create the largest food delivery player outside China.

* EUROMONEY: Euromoney has agreed to buy specialist news firm Wealth-X as part of its push to widen its portfolio of business-to-business information providers, the company said.

* ICAG: British Airways, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group , and its pilots’ union BALPA have reached a preliminary agreement to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline’s history, the union said on Friday.

* BP/GLENCORE: Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold four 740,000-barrel cargoes of ESPO blend crude ESPO-DUB for loading in the second half of January at lower premiums via two spot tenders last week, trade sources said. The buyers were likely BP, Glencore, and ChinaOil.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson, facing a Dec. 12 election, promised 23.5 billion pounds ($30.15 billion) of “sensible” tax cuts and extra day-to-day spending which he sought to contrast with the opposition Labour Party’s much more radical plans.

* WOODFORD: Market watchdogs in the European Union will launch coordinated checks next year on whether asset managers are flouting liquidity rules after the shuttered Woodford fund in Britain has raised questions, a top EU regulator said on Friday.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as positive noises from Washington over the weekend rekindled hopes in global markets that the United States and China could soon sign an interim deal to end their bitter trade war.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged down to a one-week low after the United States and China expressed willingness to sign an initial trade deal by the year-end, lifting demand for riskier assets and boosting the dollar.

* The UK blue chip index surged more than 1% on Friday after two days of selling, as investors turned cautiously optimistic about a Sino-U.S. trade deal and exporter stocks rose after the pound weakened on downbeat U.K. Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) data.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)