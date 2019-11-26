UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points higher at 7,412 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BT: Britain's BT Group Plc is looking for a new broadband equipment supplier as it plans to roll out full-fibre broadband to millions of homes by the mid-2020s, the communications services company said on Monday. * NATIONAL GRID: National Grid Plc on Monday agreed to pay $36 million in response to an ultimatum from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and compensate natural gas customers in New York City and Long Island that were adversely impacted by a moratorium. * Eddie Stobart: Logistics company Wincanton Plc has decided to drop plans to make an offer to buy rival Eddie Stobart Logistics, citing concerns about the target's financial performance and liquidity. * OIL: Oil prices were steady, hanging onto gains from the previous session, after comments from the United States and China kept alive hopes that the world's two largest economies are soon to agree on ending their trade war. * GOLD: Gold fell to a two-week low as talks between top negotiators from the United States and China boosted prospects that an interim trade deal could be reached soon, denting demand for the safe-haven metal. * The UK blue chip index climbed 1% on Monday on renewed hopes an initial Sino-U.S. trade deal may be clinched this year while further signs the Conservatives are set to win an election next month drove mid-caps to their highest since September 2018. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Walker Crips Group PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release Sabien Technology Group FY 2019 Earnings Release Treatt PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Augmentum Fintech PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release LXi REIT PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release De La Rue PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release Pennon Group PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release Shaftesbury PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Topps Tiles PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Cranswick PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release Caledonia Investments PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release GB Group PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release IG Design Group PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release Severfield PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release Compass Group PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Intertek Group PLC Q3 2019 Trading Statement European Investment Trust FY 2019 Earnings Release Paragon Banking Group PLC FY 2019 Earnings Release Fidelity China Special HY 2020 Earnings Release Situations Pets at Home Group PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release Daejan Holdings PLC HY 2020 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)