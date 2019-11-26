Noticias de Mercados
November 26, 2019 / 5:36 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 36 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 26

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16
points higher at 7,412 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * BT: Britain's BT Group Plc is looking for a new broadband equipment
supplier as it plans to roll out full-fibre broadband to millions of homes by
the mid-2020s, the communications services company said on Monday.
    * NATIONAL GRID: National Grid Plc on Monday agreed to pay $36
million in response to an ultimatum from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and
compensate natural gas customers in New York City and Long Island that were
adversely impacted by a moratorium.
    * Eddie Stobart: Logistics company Wincanton Plc has decided to drop
plans to make an offer to buy rival Eddie Stobart Logistics, citing
concerns about the target's financial performance and liquidity.
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady, hanging onto gains from the previous session,
after comments from the United States and China kept alive hopes that the
world's two largest economies are soon to agree on ending their trade war.

    * GOLD: Gold fell to a two-week low as talks between top negotiators from
the United States and China boosted prospects that an interim trade deal could
be reached soon, denting demand for the safe-haven metal.
    * The UK blue chip index climbed 1% on Monday on renewed hopes an
initial Sino-U.S. trade deal may be clinched this year while further signs the
Conservatives are set to win an election next month drove mid-caps to their
highest since September 2018.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Walker Crips Group PLC                   HY 2020 Earnings Release
 Sabien Technology Group                  FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Treatt PLC                               FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Augmentum Fintech PLC                    HY 2020 Earnings Release
 LXi REIT PLC                             HY 2020 Earnings Release
 De La Rue PLC                            HY 2020 Earnings Release
 Pennon Group PLC                         HY 2020 Earnings Release
 Shaftesbury PLC                          FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Topps Tiles PLC                          FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Cranswick PLC                            HY 2020 Earnings Release
 Caledonia Investments PLC                HY 2020 Earnings Release
 GB Group PLC                             HY 2020 Earnings Release
 IG Design Group PLC                      HY 2020 Earnings Release
 Severfield PLC                           HY 2020 Earnings Release
 Compass Group PLC                        FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Intertek Group PLC                       Q3 2019 Trading Statement
 European Investment Trust                FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Paragon Banking Group PLC                FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Fidelity China Special                   HY 2020 Earnings Release
 Situations                               
 Pets at Home Group PLC                   HY 2020 Earnings Release
 Daejan Holdings PLC                      HY 2020 Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below