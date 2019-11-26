UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 26

(Adds futures, news items)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points higher at 7,412 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3% ahead of the cash market open.

* JUST EAT: Just Eat shareholder Cat Rock Capital urged investors to back an all-share merger with Takeaway.com, saying it believed the combination could create a company worth 1,200 pence a share in little over a year.

* PETS AT HOME: Britain’s Pets at Home Group Plc said it expects full-year underlying pre-tax profit towards the top end of current market view, boosted by higher demand for its pet food and vet services.

* DE LA RUE: De La Rue Plc said it plans to suspend dividend payment and review its business to cut costs, as its banknotes printing unit struggles with depressed margins amid stiff competition and growing popularity of digital payments.

* TOPPS TILES: Britain’s biggest tile retailer Topps Tiles said sales in the first eight weeks of the current financial year fell, hit by economic and political uncertainty that has squashed consumer demand.

* FCA: Britain’s markets watchdog said it will temporarily ban the mass marketing of speculative mini-bonds to retail investors following the collapse of investment firm London Capital & Finance.

* COMPASS: Compass Group Plc reported a higher annual underlying operating profit, but said deteriorating business and consumer confidence in Europe has hurt volumes and margins at its unit that provides catering services to companies.

* PARAGON BANKING: Paragon Banking reported a 5% rise in underlying earnings for the fiscal year, as a sharper focus in commercial lending helped the lender offset a Brexit-led slowdown in its mortgage business.

* BT: Britain’s BT Group Plc is looking for a new broadband equipment supplier as it plans to roll out full-fibre broadband to millions of homes by the mid-2020s, the communications services company said on Monday.

* NATIONAL GRID: National Grid Plc on Monday agreed to pay $36 million in response to an ultimatum from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and compensate natural gas customers in New York City and Long Island that were adversely impacted by a moratorium.

* Eddie Stobart: Logistics company Wincanton Plc has decided to drop plans to make an offer to buy rival Eddie Stobart Logistics, citing concerns about the target’s financial performance and liquidity.

* OIL: Oil prices were steady, hanging onto gains from the previous session, after comments from the United States and China kept alive hopes that the world’s two largest economies are soon to agree on ending their trade war.

* GOLD: Gold prices recovered from two-week lows on Tuesday to trade higher as doubts resurfaced about the progress of trade talks between China and the United States.

* The UK blue chip index climbed 1% on Monday on renewed hopes an initial Sino-U.S. trade deal may be clinched this year, while further signs the Conservatives are set to win an election next month drove mid-caps to their highest since September 2018.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru