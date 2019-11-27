UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

(Adds futures, news items)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points higher at 7,415 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3% ahead of the cash market open.

* MARSTON’S: Pub operator Marston’s Plc reported a fall in full-year underlying pretax profit, hurt by lower food sales, rising costs and sluggish consumer spending.

* BAT: British American Tobacco, the world’s no. 2 tobacco company by revenue, said it expects full-year group revenue to grow in the upper half of its 3%-5% long-term target range.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American Plc said it plans to sell a minority stake of 12% in its Grosvenor coking coal mine in Australia for about $141 million to a consortium of Japanese companies.

* BRITVIC: Britvic Plc posted a 21.7% fall in annual operating earnings, as the British soft drink company grappled with a new law in France and wrote down the value of some assets in the country.

* BHP: Incoming BHP Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said the world’s biggest miner is prioritising new developments in technology to cut costs and improve safety, including collaborations with tech start-ups and researchers.

* ON THE BEACH: Holiday package provider On The Beach reported a 3% rise in annual profit and said it booked a one-off charge of 25.6 million pounds ($32.84 million) due to refunds for clients affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

* STM GROUP: Financial services provider STM Group said it expects its 2019 underlying earnings to fall by a third, as new business applications within its pension segment were lower than originally budgeted.

* HSBC: The private banking business of HSBC Holdings Plc is aggressively pursuing double-digit growth in client assets and revenue, riffing off a surge in Asian wealth, the unit’s chief executive officer told Reuters.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd said it had approved a $749 million investment in its Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain production capacity in its iron ore business in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party holds an 11 point lead over the opposition Labour Party, down one point, ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower after U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments that Washington was close to an interim trade deal with China boosted demand for riskier assets.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped after an industry report showed a surprise build-up in U.S. crude inventories, but optimism surrounding the signing of the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal prevented a bigger slide in prices.

* The UK blue chip index eked out gains on Tuesday despite an 8% slide in catering firm Compass Group on growing hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution, while gains in LSE after shareholder approval for its Refinitiv deal and a weaker sterling also provided support.

