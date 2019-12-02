UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 2

(Adds company news items and futures.)

Dec 2 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points higher at 7,378 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures flat ahead of the cash market open.

* JUST EAT: Investors in Just Eat should back the all-share merger with Takeaway.com unless rival bidder Prosus lifts its offer for the food delivery platform to 925 pence per share, one of its biggest shareholders said on Monday.

* TED BAKER: British fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Monday it may have overstated inventory worth about 20 million pounds to 25 million pounds.

* OCADO: British online grocer and technology company Ocado has launched a 500 million pounds ($642 million) bond issue, partly to finance capital expenditure related to its international partnership deals, it said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell on Monday as investors turned to riskier assets on signs of economic growth following reports of an expanding Chinese factory sector and a rising dollar reduced demand.

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as signs of rising manufacturing activity in China pointed to increasing fuel demand, and hints that OPEC may deepen output cuts at its meeting this week indicated supply may tighten next year.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9% after a poll showed the Conservative Party’s lead over the opposition Labour Party had narrowed ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 election.

