Noticias de Mercados
December 3, 2019 / 6:18 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 3

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Dec 3 - Britain's futures were up 0.24% ahead of cash markets open.
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group
Plc said on Tuesday it was extending its paid leave globally for new
mothers from 16 weeks to 26 weeks, but the change will take time to implement in
the United States due to regulatory issues.
    * EASYJET: Ryanair heads to court on Tuesday to try to prevent
operations chief Peter Bellew from joining arch-rival easyJet until
2021.   
    * GOLD: Gold prices were trading in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors
stayed on the sidelines, even as U.S. President Donald Trump's move to slap
tariffs on Brazil and Argentina stoked fresh global trade tensions.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, as OPEC and its allies discuss whether to
deepen a supply cut pact ahead of meetings this week, although prospects after
Saudi Arabia's planned listing of Aramco fuelled uncertainty for traders,
limiting gains.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.8% on Monday as a combination of U.S.
President Donald Trump setting off global trade worries and disappointing data
from the world's biggest economy doused the morning's cheer.    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Ferguson Plc              Q1 Interim management statement
 Hyve Group Plc            FY results
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below