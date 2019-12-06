Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 6

    Dec 6 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points higher at
7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * GLENCORE: The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a bribery
investigation into Glencore, adding to legal troubles that have hit the
shares of one of the world's biggest miners and commodity traders.
    * CENTAMIN: Endeavour Mining's top boss said on Thursday the
Canadian firm was reaching out to Centamin shareholders to back its $1.9
billion merger plan, days after the British gold miner's board rejected the
all-stock proposal.
    * WPP: WPP said on Thursday it had completed the sale of 60% of data
analytics business Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital and would return
about $1.2 billion to shareholders via a share repurchase programme.

    * GOLD: Gold was en route to a weekly gain on Friday as uncertainty about
the fate of U.S.-China trade deal gripped investors ahead of a U.S. jobs report
that could offer further insight on the state of the American economy.

    * OIL: Oil slipped in early Asian trade on Friday, with U.S. crude moving
further away from a two-month high after OPEC agreed to increase output curbs in
early 2020 but failed to promise further steps after March.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7% on Thursday due to a 9% plunge in
Glencore after news of a bribery investigation and as dollar earners fell with
sterling gaining on growing hopes that the upcoming election will not result in
a hung parliament.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Berkeley Group Holdings Plc                 HY earnings release
 Weir Group Plc                              Capital Markets Day
    
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
