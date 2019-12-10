UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 10

Dec 10 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points higher at 7,241 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was in the process of halting operations at its Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein mines in South Africa after state utility Eskom asked the miner to reduce its electricity load. * SHELL: A malfunction in the gasoline-producing unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery triggered flaring at the refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations. * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday for a second straight session as the cons of a slowing global demand outlook outweighed the pros of OPEC's agreement with associated producers at the end of last week to deepen crude output cuts in early 2020. * GOLD: Gold was trading in a tight range on Tuesday ahead of a two-day rate-setting meeting by the U.S. central bank, with investors awaiting clarity on whether a next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will come into effect this weekend. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1% on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound strengthened, while a 72% slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down midcaps. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: RWS Holdings PLC Full Year Earnings Nexus Infrastructure PLC Full Year Earnings Mind Gym PLC Half Year Earnings Tritax EuroBox PLC Full Year Earnings Ashtead Group PLC Q2 2020 Earnings Photo-Me International PLC Half Year Earnings Watches of Switzerland Group Plc Half Year Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)