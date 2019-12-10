Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 10

    Dec 10 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points higher at
7,241 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was in the
process of halting operations at its Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein mines in
South Africa after state utility Eskom asked the miner to reduce its electricity
load.
    * SHELL: A malfunction in the gasoline-producing unit at Royal Dutch Shell
Plc's 225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery triggered
flaring at the refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.
  
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday for a second straight session as the
cons of a slowing global demand outlook outweighed the pros of OPEC's agreement
with associated producers at the end of last week to deepen crude output cuts in
early 2020.
    * GOLD: Gold was trading in a tight range on Tuesday ahead of a two-day
rate-setting meeting by the U.S. central bank, with investors awaiting clarity
on whether a next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will come into effect
this weekend.  
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1% on Monday as oil majors and
Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound
strengthened, while a 72% slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down
midcaps.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 RWS Holdings PLC                             Full Year Earnings
 Nexus Infrastructure PLC                     Full Year Earnings
 Mind Gym PLC                                 Half Year Earnings 
 Tritax EuroBox PLC                           Full Year Earnings 
 Ashtead Group PLC                            Q2 2020 Earnings
 Photo-Me International PLC                   Half Year Earnings 
 Watches of Switzerland Group Plc             Half Year Earnings
   
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
