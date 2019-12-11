Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,219 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd has restarted its mining
operations in South Africa, but is restricting power usage in line with
requirements by state utility Eskom, the company said on Tuesday.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair may not receive any 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing
BA.N in time for its summer season due to European delays in testing the
grounded jets, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said.
    * KOOVS: Koovs Plc said on Tuesday that administrators had sold its
business and assets to SGIK 3 Investments Ltd, an entity owned by the online
fashion retailer's largest secured creditor and chairman Waheed Alli.

    * LSE: The London Stock Exchange published a consultation paper on
Tuesday asking market participants if they wanted shorter trading hours to help
improve staff diversity and the mental wellbeing of traders.
    * M&C SAATCHI: M&C Saatchi said co-founder Maurice Saatchi and House
of Cards author Michael Dobbs would step down from the board, days after the
British advertising agency issued its second profit warning in less than three
months due to an accounting scandal.
    * HSBC: The Swiss private banking unit of HSBC Holdings Plc will
pay $192.4 million to resolve a U.S. probe of its role in helping wealthy
Americans evade taxes by using undeclared Swiss bank accounts, the U.S.
Department of Justice said on Tuesday.  
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected
build in crude inventory in the United States and as investors waited for news
on whether a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on
Sunday.
    * GOLD: Gold was little changed on Wednesday, with market activity largely
subdued ahead of the U.S. central bank's economic policy statement and a
fast-approaching tariffs deadline, while palladium hovered close to previous
session's record.  
    * The mid-cap index tumbled on Tuesday after lacklustre domestic growth
data, while the FTSE 100 came off its earlier lows on a report that planned U.S.
tariffs on China could be delayed.
    
