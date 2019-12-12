UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points higher at 7,224 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: Telecom Italia and Vodafone will kick off the sale of a stake in their Italian tower business in the coming days after picking advisers for the process, two sources said. * BHP: BHP Group said on Thursday it would retain for now all its memberships of industry associations after reviewing their climate and energy policy positions, even as it placed four memberships under review. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors waited to see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend, while palladium continued its record run on fears of a deepening supply deficit. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday with the market mood switching to relief as OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over data showing a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories. * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods and 3I Group will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.1 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK mid-cap bourse closed 0.6% lower on Wednesday on growing expectations of a close election outcome, while JD Sports dropped 10% after its top investor cut its stake. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fuller Smith & Turner Half Year 2019 Earnings Polar Capital Technology Trust Half Year 2020 Earnings Caretech Holdings Full Year 2019 Earnings Vianet Group Half Year 2020 Earnings Purplebricks Group Half Year 2020 Earnings Dixons Carphone Half Year 2020 Earnings Balfour Beatty Trading Statement PZ Cussons Trading Statement Superdry Half Year 2020 Earnings Ocado Group Q4 2019 Trading Statement Serco Group Pre-Close Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)