UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
higher at 7,276 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ELECTION: Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory
on Friday that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in
matter of weeks.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair's outgoing chief operations officer Peter Bellew
considered himself a "dead man walking" after a March performance review and
resigned after being ordered to work at the airline's Austrian business, he said
on Thursday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Friday after sources said Washington and Beijing
had reached an interim trade deal and averted a fresh round of U.S. tariffs,
boosting appetite for riskier assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Friday, scaling three-month highs as the
United States and China moved closer to a resolution to the 18-month trade war
between the world's two biggest economies that has raised big questions about
global demand for crude. 
    * The UK blue chip rose 1% on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump said
the United States and China were very close to a trade deal, providing a shot in
the arm to what had been a wait-and-watch session for markets with Britons
voting in an election.
    
