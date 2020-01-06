UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower at 7,580 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RETAIL SALES: British shops recorded only a marginal increase in December sales, driven by deep and widespread discounting, an industry survey showed on Saturday. * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London on Wednesday ahead of the opening rounds of trade talks that will begin once Britain formally leaves the bloc on Jan. 31. * GOLD: Gold surged close to a seven-year peak on Monday, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, while palladium surpassed the level of $2,000 to hit a record high. * OIL: Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Middle East. * London's main stock index overturned earlier loses to end higher on Friday as a U.S. air strike in Iraq stoked fears of a disruption in crude supply, supporting shares of oil heavyweights, and as tobacco stocks firmed. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Naked Wines WINEW.L Trading Update Safestore Holdings SAFE.L FY 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)