UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points higher at 7,608 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* SHELL: Dutch Shell has planned maintenance at its Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant for mid-2021, a notice on the Australia Energy Market Operator (AEMO) website showed.

* PREMIER OIL: Premier Oil is set to buy stakes in North Sea oilfields Andrew and Shearwater from BP for $625 million and increase its stake in the Tolmount gas project in a deal with Dana worth $191 million, Premier said.

* ASTON MARTIN: Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin warned that its annual core profit would plummet more than 45% from last year, as weak demand in Europe led to a drop in wholesale volumes.

* BURFORD: Litigation funder Burford Capital said that a U.S. securities class action lawsuit against the company filed in August last year has been withdrawn by the plaintiffs and dismissed.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group, reported another fall in underlying sales over Christmas, blaming a tough economic backdrop and sustained consumer uncertainty.

* ZEGONA: Zegona Communications, a telecoms investment firm that owns a stake in Spain’s Euskaltel, said it would buy back 10 million pounds ($13 million) worth of its shares, which trade at a discount to the value of its investments and cash.

* BENTLEY: British luxury carmaker Bentley returned to profitability in 2019, helped by a 5% sales increase after a strong performance in Europe and the Americas, the Volkswagen-owned brand said.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce said it recorded a 25% jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first-ever SUV, Cullinan, just a year after the launch.

* FINANCIAL SECTOR: Britain’s financial industry paid a record near-$100 billion in taxes in the year to March, reaffirming its central role in funding the state at a time when its future prospects have been clouded by Brexit.

* BUDGET: British finance minister Sajid Javid will deliver the government’s first post-Brexit budget on March 11, promising more investment to help voters who gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a sweeping election win last month.

* OIL: Oil prices slid as investors reconsidered the likelihood of Middle East supply disruptions in the wake of the United States killing a top Iranian military commander.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped further from the previous session’s near seven-year high, as Middle East tensions cooled and investors booked profit, while palladium touched a new high.

* Britain’s FTSE 100 closed 0.6% lower on Monday with financial stocks leading the losses on concerns over tensions in the Middle East, although oil-fuelled gains for Shell and BP provided some support.

