UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points higher at 7,626 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is looking to sell its oil refinery in Anacortes, Washington, according to three people familiar with the matter. * INEOS: A subsidiary of British chemical giant INEOS Group will build a plant with an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), a lightweight plastic used in automobiles and electrical appliances, in China. * ECONOMY: Optimism at major British companies has improved by the largest margin in at least 11 years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a sweeping election victory last month, according to a survey from accountants Deloitte. * JOBS: British employers last month increased their number of new permanent staff for the first time in a year, reflecting a modest rise in optimism after December's election, a survey of recruiters showed. * GOLD: Gold prices fell and were set for their worst week in five as easing tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to move back to riskier bets. * OIL: Oil prices dropped extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East receded and investors switched attention to economic growth prospects and the rise in U.S. crude oil and product inventories. * London's main share index advanced on Thursday as chances of a full-blown crisis in the Middle East waned, but mid-caps lagged as SIG and Marks and Spencer fell after warning of lower annual results. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: JD Sports JD.L Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)