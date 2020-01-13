UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,594 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BANKS: Optimism in Britain's financial services sector rose in the last quarter to snap a four-year decline, with business volumes also predicted to grow in coming weeks, a survey showed. * BANKS: Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods on Sunday said that Britain's financial sector could face a crackdown by regulators seeking to enforce their rules more tightly. * ASTON MARTIN: China's Geely Automobile Holding is in talks with Aston Martin management and investors about taking a stake in the luxury carmaker, according to a source close to the discussions and a report by the Financial Times. * GOLD: Gold prices fell as expectations of an interim trade deal signing between the United States and China boosted the dollar and dented some of bullion's safe-haven appeal. * OIL: Oil prices held steady as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, with investors shifting their focus to this week's scheduled signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, which could boost economic growth and demand. * METALS: Copper prices rose, ahead of a signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal later in the week, although gains were limited as investors exercised caution in the run-up to macro data announcement from top metals consumer China. * British blue-chips shed early gains on Friday as a slide in banks overshadowed a rise in airlines amid fears of a rate cut. The FTSE 100 ended 0.1% lower after trading most of the session in positive territory. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ferrexpo FXPO.L Q4 Production Results Bankers Investment Trust BNKR.L FY Earnings Release Big Yellow Group BYG.L Q3 Trading Statements TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)