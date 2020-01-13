UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 13

(Adds futures, news items)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,594 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1% ahead of the cash market open.

* SAVILLS: Real estate services provider Savills Plc said it expects annual underlying results to be at the upper end of its expectations as its British business saw a pick up in both commercial and residential markets after the general elections.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expects 2019 profit to be ahead of its and analysts’ estimates, powered by favourable sporting results in December and said it expects its U.S. business to break even for the year.

* FERREXPO: Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo reported a drop in its annual production, due to weak demand for steel-making products amid sluggish global economic activity.

* FLYBE: Flybe, a regional British airline, is in talks to secure new financing to help it survive reported Sky News.

ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said it will discontinue a late-stage trial for Epanova to treat patients with mixed dyslipidaemia at high risk of cardiovascular disease and expects a $100 million writedown to hit its core profit in the fourth quarter.

* BANKS: Optimism in Britain’s financial services sector rose in the last quarter to snap a four-year decline, with business volumes also predicted to grow in coming weeks, a survey showed.

* BANKS: Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods on Sunday said that Britain’s financial sector could face a crackdown by regulators seeking to enforce their rules more tightly.

* ASTON MARTIN: China’s Geely Automobile Holding is in talks with Aston Martin management and investors about taking a stake in the luxury carmaker, according to a source close to the discussions and a report by the Financial Times.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell as Asian stocks touched 19-month highs ahead of the planned signing of an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing, which has encouraged investors to plough back into riskier assets.

* OIL: Oil prices held steady as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, with investors shifting their focus to this week’s scheduled signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, which could boost economic growth and demand.

* METALS: Copper prices rose, ahead of the expected signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal later in the week, although gains were limited as investors exercised caution in the run-up to macro data announcement from top metals consumer China.

* British blue-chips shed early gains on Friday as a slide in banks overshadowed a rise in airlines amid fears of a rate cut. The FTSE 100 ended 0.1% lower after trading most of the session in positive territory.

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)