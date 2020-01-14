UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening steady at 7,618 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery was operating normally on Monday after severe weather disrupted electrical power supply on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations. * LEKOIL: Trading in shares of Nigerian oil company Lekoil was suspended on the London Stock Exchange on Monday when the company said it had discovered that an announced $184 million loan agreement with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) was fraudulent. * GOLD: Gold fell as investors opted for riskier assets after the United States dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator ahead of an interim deal between the two sides to ease their trade dispute. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher as investors focused on the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, the world's top oil consumers, and on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories. * BANKS: International banks have called on the European Union to make its system for financial market access more transparent and predictable to avoid hurting markets and consumers. * London's main stock index gained on Monday, in step with global peers, as investors took heart from the imminent signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while hopes of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England helped the midcaps outperform. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Taylor Wimpey TW.L Trading Update Pagegroup PAGE.L Q4 Trading Update DFS Furniture DFSD.L HY Trading Update McBride MCB.L Trading Update Grafton GFTU_u.L Trading Update Boohoo BOOH.L Trading Update Watkin Jones Plc WJG.L FY Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru)