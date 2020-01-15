UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points lower at 7,616 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TECH SECTOR: Investment in Britain's tech sector surged 44% to a record $13.2 billion pounds in 2019, accounting for a third of all European funding and exceeding the total in France and Germany combined, the UK government's Digital Economy Council said. * DELIVEROO: Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it was complying with a regulatory order that has effectively barred it from lending money to UK food delivery group Deliveroo since June, rebutting a Bloomberg report that Amazon had made such an offer. * UNILEVER: Unilever's Ben & Jerry's said it does not deceive consumers by saying it used milk and cream from "happy cows" to make its ice cream, and that an environmental advocate's lawsuit claiming otherwise should be dismissed. * FLYBE: Regional airline Flybe was rescued on Tuesday after the British government promised to review taxation of the industry and shareholders pledged more money to prevent its collapse. * OIL: Oil prices slipped on concerns that the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, the world's biggest oil users, may not boost demand as the U.S. intends to keep tariffs on Chinese goods until a second phase. * GOLD: Gold prices rose as investors sought safer assets amid uncertainty about the effectiveness of the U.S.-China deal after a top U.S. official said tariffs on Chinese goods would stay. * London's main index ended a choppy Tuesday session with slight gains, as investors looked towards the signing of the Phase 1 deal, while betting firms lost ground after Britain banned consumers from using credit cards to gamble. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Persimmon PSN.L Trading Update Diploma DPLM.L Q1 Trading Update Hochschild Mining HOCM.L Q4 Production Results Vistry Group VTYV.L Trading Update Tullow Oil TLW.L Trading Update Ashmore ASHM.L Q2 AUM Statement Provident Financial PFG.L Q4 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)