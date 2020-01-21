UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 points lower at 7,619 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Group,, the world's biggest miner, maintained its forecasts for full-year iron ore and thermal coal output, despite production of the latter being hit by the Australian bushfires. * STAGECOACH: British transport company Stagecoach is taking the government to court after it was excluded from bidding for rail contracts, in the latest clash between a private company and the state in the troubled rail franchising system. * SAVANNAH PETROLEUM: London-listed Savannah Petroleum told Reuters on Monday it would consider oil and gas acquisitions in Nigeria opportunistically, calling a purchase completed late last year the starting kit for further expansion. * OIL: Oil prices eased as investors appeared to shrug off earlier supply concerns following a force majeure declared by Libya on two major oilfields amid a military blockade. * IRONORE: Steel futures in China slipped after four straight sessions of gains on concerns over slowing housing demand and the potential economic fallout from an outbreak of a new flu-like coronavirus in the country. * GOLD: Gold prices rose to a two-week high as the virus outbreak stoked fears of a wider epidemic that could hamper economic growth, sparking a sudden bout of risk aversion and sell-off in Asian stocks. * Recurring fears of a hard Brexit and bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates hit London's FTSE 100 on Monday, while premium tonic water maker Fevertree endured its worst day ever. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SSP Group SSPG.L Q1 Trading Update IG Group IGG.L HY Results Cairn Energy CNE.L Operational Update Joules Group JOUL.L HY Results Dixons DC.L Trading Update Carphone easyJet EZJ.L Q1 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)