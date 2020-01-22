UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher at 7,630 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: FAR Ltd said it signed a binding agreement with Glencore Plc to market the Australian company's share of crude oil from its Sangomar Field in Senegal. * LLOYDS: Britain's Lloyds Banking Group plans to scale down its foreign exchange business by the end of the year, stung by low profitability and rising competition from its rivals, three sources familiar with the matter said. * VODAFONE: Britain's Vodafone Group Plc has left the entity that manages the Facebook Inc led effort to launch Libra, a global digital currency, Libra Association said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices slipped as the dollar firmed and investors played down any immediate impact on the global economy from the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China. * COPPER: London copper prices hovered around a two-week low after inventories climbed by a third and the coronavirus outbreak spread further across the world. * OIL: Oil prices eased, extending declines as the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a market surplus in the first half, helping ease concerns about disruptions that have slashed Libya's crude output. * London's FTSE 100 suffered its worst day in two weeks on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus curbed risk appetite and oil prices fell sharply, while jobs data eased some bets of an imminent interest rate cut by the Bank of England. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: J D Wetherspoon JDW.L Q2 Trading Update Antofagasta ANTO.L Q4 Production Results Close Brothers CBRO.L Trading Update WH Smith SMWH.L Christmas Trading Update Energean ENOG.L Q1 Trading Update Pets at Home PETSP.L Q3 Trading Update Sage Group SGE.L Trading Update Burberry BRBY.L Q3 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)