UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

(Adds news items, futures)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher at 7,630 on Wednesday, with futures up 0.3%, according to financial bookmakers.

* BERKELEY: British housebuilder Berkeley Group said it plans to return 1 billion pounds to shareholders over the next two years, an increase of about 455 million pounds, while ramping up its annual housing delivery by as much as 50% over the next six years.

* TED BAKER: British fashion retailer Ted Baker said inventory on its balance sheet was overstated by 58 million pounds ($75.72 million), more than double its preliminary estimate.

* J D WETHERSPOON: Pub operator J D Wetherspoon posted a 4.7% increase in its like-for-like sales for the second quarter, joining peer Mitchells & Butlers in reporting strong performance during the key holiday season.

* BURBERRY: British luxury label Burberry edged up its forecast for full-year sales on Wednesday after it saw strong demand for designer Riccardo Tisci’s new collections in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28.

* WH SMITH: Retailer WH Smith Plc said sales in the 20 weeks to Jan. 18 rose 7%, as more customers shopped at its outlets in airports and railway stations, but turmoil on the British shopping streets led to lower like-for-like sales.

* ANTOFOGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc reported a 5.8% drop in fourth-quarter copper production, plagued by supply and transportation disruptions because of civil unrest in Chile that started in October last year.

* SAINSBURY: Mike Coupe will step down as CEO of Sainsbury’s at the end of May after six years at the helm, with Britain’s second largest supermarket group opting for continuity by choosing retail and operations director Simon Roberts as his successor.

* GLENCORE: FAR Ltd said it signed a binding agreement with Glencore Plc to market the Australian company’s share of crude oil from its Sangomar Field in Senegal.

* LLOYDS: Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group plans to scale down its foreign exchange business by the end of the year, stung by low profitability and rising competition from its rivals, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* VODAFONE: Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc has left the entity that manages the Facebook Inc led effort to launch Libra, a global digital currency, Libra Association said on Tuesday.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped as the dollar firmed and investors played down any immediate impact on the global economy from the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China.

* COPPER: London copper prices hovered around a two-week low after inventories climbed by a third and the coronavirus outbreak spread further across the world.

* OIL: Oil prices eased, extending declines as the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a market surplus in the first half, helping ease concerns about disruptions that have slashed Libya’s crude output.

* London’s FTSE 100 suffered its worst day in two weeks on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus curbed risk appetite and oil prices fell sharply, while jobs data eased some bets of an imminent interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)