January 24, 2020

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 24

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 44
points higher at 7,552 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * JUST EAT: Britain's competition watchdog will probe Takeaway.com's
 buyout of Just Eat, possibly delaying completion of the
multi-billion dollar deal to create one of the world's largest meal delivery
companies.
    * COPPER: London copper edged higher on after the World Health Organization
(WHO) said a new coronavirus outbreak in top metals consumer China is not yet a
global emergency, but prices were set for their biggest weekly drop in 17
months.
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower after the World Health Organisation stopped short
of declaring the China virus outbreak a global emergency, though prices were
still on track to post a weekly gain.
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady, but on track for a fall of up to 5% for the
week on growing concern that fuel demand will weaken as the spread of a
respiratory virus from China that has killed 25 so far dents travel and darkens
the economic outlook.
    * UK shares lost roughly 1% on Thursday as worries over the spread of a new
flu-like virus from China forced dealers to dump risky assets, while financial
stocks tumbled across the board after the European Central Bank kept interest
rates at a record low level.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Marston's    MARS.L  Trading Update
  
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
