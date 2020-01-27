UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 27

Jan 27 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 75 points at 7,585 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BREXIT: Britain will set out more details about its objectives for a free trade deal with the European Union next month after the country leaves the bloc on Jan. 31, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said. * OIL: Crude prices fell more than 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new coronavirus in China and city lockdowns there deepened concerns over oil demand, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market. * GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest in more than two weeks on Monday as equities slipped on growing concerns that a China virus outbreak could impact that nation's economy, prompting investors to dump riskier assets and look for safe havens. * The UK blue-chip index ended a four-day losing streak to rise 1% on Friday as nerves eased after the World Health Organisation issued a measured assessment of the new coronavirus in China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Aberforth Smaller Companies Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Trust PLC ITM Power PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Studio Retail Group PLC Trading Statement Release SThree PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Call * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)