UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 27

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index futures were down 1.4% at 7,425 points on Monday, ahead of cash markets open.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds said its first-half revenue fell 6%, dented by lower prices as the diamond industry grappled with soft demand from China following a trade dispute with the United States and amid anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

* STHREE: British recruiting firm SThree Plc reported a 21% jump in annual pretax profit, as strong growth in its international markets helped counter weakness at home ahead of Brexit.

* FASTJET: Fastjet said it would not be able to continue as a going concern if the South African low-cost carrier could not carry out its restructuring proposal by the end of March.

* AMIGO: British subprime lender Amigo has launched a strategic review, as founder James Benamor wants to find a new owner for his 60.6% stake, the company said on Monday.

* OIL: Crude prices fell more than 2% to multi-month lows as the rising number of cases of the new coronavirus in China and city lockdowns there deepened concerns over oil demand, even as Saudi Arabia’s energy minister sought to calm the market.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest in more than two weeks as equities slipped on growing concerns that a China virus outbreak could impact that nation’s economy, prompting investors to dump riskier assets and look for safe havens.

* The UK blue-chip index ended a four-day losing streak to rise 1% on Friday as nerves eased after the World Health Organisation issued a measured assessment of the new coronavirus in China.

