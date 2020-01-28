UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28

Jan 28 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,412 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GBP: The British pound edged lower on Monday as markets await this week's Bank of England decision on interest rates, which many analysts see as too close to call. * SKILL SHORTAGE: Britain needs a new body dedicated to filling skill shortages in financial services as tech lures away talent and Brexit increases uncertainty, a government-commissioned report said on Tuesday. * 5G: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet senior ministers on Tuesday to decide whether to allow the use of equipment made by China's Huawei in Britain's future 5G mobile network. * NICE: Britain's healthcare cost agency, The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), on Tuesday recommended against including Johnson & Johnson's nasal spray for depression, Spravato, in the country's healthcare network, citing uncertainties over its clinical and cost effectiveness. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as rising concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus in China and its economic impact offset a firmer dollar. * OIL: Oil futures fell for a sixth session on Tuesday as the spread of a new virus in China and several countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and oil demand. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 2.3% on Monday as the coronavirus spread globally with death tolls more than tripling from last week, spooking investors about the potential financial hit to travel and China-exposed companies. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ingenta Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Aukett Swanke Group Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Release Plutus Powergen Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Inspired Energy Full Year 2019 Earnings Release McCarthy & Stone Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Hunters Property Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Crest Nicholson Holdings Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Release Pentair Q4 2019 Earnings Release Euromoney Institutional Trading Statement Release Investor PZ Cussons Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Saga Trading Update Release A.G.Barr Q4 2019 TradingStatement Release Virgin Money UK Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)