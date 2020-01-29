UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * UK 5G: Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G mobile network on Tuesday, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications. * UK SHOP PRICES: The rate of decline in prices on the British high street slowed in January, an industry survey showed on Wednesday. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Group is to sign a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Telecom 7010.SE for the possible sale of a stake in Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets has slipped into the autumn. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, standing on firmer ground after a five-day rout on talk that OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles also helped steady prices. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed after sliding 1% in the previous session, as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.9% on Tuesday after shedding more than 2% in the previous session on fears over China's coronavirus outbreak, with shares of blue-chip exporters firming as the pound slid to a one-week low. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ingenta Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Aukett Swanke Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Newmark Security PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release St James House PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Plutus Powergen PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Inspired Energy PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Hunters Property PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Dukemount Capital PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Angle Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Hargreaves Services PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Ashley House PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Scancell Holdings PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release Santander UK Group Holdings Q4 2019 PLC Earnings Call PLC Finsbury Growth & Income Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Trust PLC Formation Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)