January 29, 2020 / 6:03 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 29

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * UK 5G: Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in
Britain's 5G mobile network on Tuesday, frustrating a global attempt by the
United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's
next-generation communications.
    * UK SHOP PRICES: The rate of decline in prices on the British high street
slowed in January, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone Group is to sign a memorandum of understanding
with Saudi Telecom 7010.SE for the possible sale of a stake in Vodafone Egypt
VODE.CA, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs
and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets
has slipped into the autumn.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, standing on firmer
ground after a five-day rout on talk that OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new
coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles also
helped steady prices.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed after sliding 1% in the previous
session, as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus
and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.9% on Tuesday after shedding
more than 2% in the previous session on fears over China's coronavirus outbreak,
with shares of blue-chip exporters firming as the pound slid to a one-week low.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Ingenta                                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Aukett Swanke Group PLC                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Newmark Security PLC                      Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 St James House PLC                        Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Plutus Powergen PLC                       Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Inspired Energy PLC                       Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Hunters Property PLC                      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Dukemount Capital PLC                     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Angle                                     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Hargreaves Services PLC                   Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Ashley House PLC                          Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Scancell Holdings PLC                     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC               Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 Santander UK Group Holdings               Q4 2019 PLC Earnings Call
 PLC                                       
 Finsbury Growth & Income                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Trust PLC                                 
 Formation Group PLC                       Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
