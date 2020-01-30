CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 30

(Corrects FTSE gain on Wednesday in last bullet) Jan 30 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 41 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday director Euleen Goh would take over as its deputy chair from May 20. * FERROVIAL: Spanish engineering and construction firm Ferrovial, owner of London's Heathrow Airport, plans to sell mature assets and buy into water infrastructures and Latin America's electricity grids, company executives said on Wednesday. * WOODFORD: Investors in the collapsed equity income formerly run by British money manager Neil Woodford will get 75% of the value of the fund in their first pay-out, its administrator said on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices fell as the death toll from the new virus in China climbed to 170 and more airlines cancelled flights to the country's major cities, while rising U.S. crude inventories added to the negative tone. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's remarks that the new coronavirus outbreak could impact China's economy in the short term boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.04% on Wednesday after a steep sell-off earlier this week on rising fears over the impact from the coronavirus, though the bounce lost some punch as oil majors dipped alongside crude prices on U.S. stockpile data. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ingenta INGI.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release TalkTalk TALK.L Q3 Trading Update Evraz EVRE.L Trading Update Kaz Minerals KAZ.L Q4 Production Update Shell RDSa.L Q4 Results Centamin CEY.L Q3 Trading Update Aukett Swanke Group AUK.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Newmark Security PLC NWMS.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Best Of The Best PLC BOTB.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Cambria Africa PLC CMBC.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Inspired Energy PLC INSEI.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Hunters Property PLC HUNT.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Rank Group PLC RNK.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Renishaw RSW.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release St. James's Place PLC SJP.L Q4 2019 New Business Announcement Angle AGLE.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Ashley House PLC ASH.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Scancell Holdings PLC SCLP.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Unilever ULVR.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Diageo DGE.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release BT Group BT.L Q3 2020 Trading Statement Release 3i Group III.L Q3 2020 Performance Update Mitie Group PLC MTO.L Q3 2020 Trading Update Intermediate Capital ICP.L Trading Statement Release Group PLC Paragon Banking Group PAGPA.L Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release Finsbury Growth & FGT.L Full Year 2019 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Earnings Release Income Trust PLC * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)