UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 31

Jan 31 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 47 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BREXIT DAY: The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future. * ASTON MARTIN: The British luxury carmaker will hold a board meeting on Thursday to decide whether to raise funds through the sale of a strategic stake, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Friday after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing activity held steady in January and services firmed, although concerns over the coronavirus and its economic impact kept the metal on track for a second monthly gain. * OIL: Oil prices jumped on Friday following sharp losses this week, as the World Health Organization (WHO) came out against travel and trade restrictions in declaring a global emergency over the spread of the coronavirus that originated in China last year. * CORONAVIRUS: A plane carrying UK citizens departed the Chinese city of Wuhan just before 0200 GMT on Friday, the UK embassy in China said. The city is the epicentre of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 200. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.4% on Thursday as the rising death toll from the coronavirus outbreak led investors away from risky assets like stocks and at home the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, while Shell and BT slid on disappointing earnings. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ingenta PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Cambria Africa PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Premier Veterinary Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Ashley House PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Scancell Holdings PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release SSE PLC Q3 2020 Trading Statement Release Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Q3 2020 Trading Statement Britvic PLC Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release Finsbury Growth & Income Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Trust PLC * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)