UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 31

    Jan 31 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 47 points on
Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * BREXIT DAY: The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday for an
uncertain Brexit future.
    * ASTON MARTIN: The British luxury carmaker will hold a board
meeting on Thursday to decide whether to raise funds through the sale of a
strategic stake, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Friday after surveys showed Chinese
manufacturing activity held steady in January and services firmed, although
concerns over the coronavirus and its economic impact kept the metal on track
for a second monthly gain.
    * OIL: Oil prices jumped on Friday following sharp losses this week, as the
World Health Organization (WHO) came out against travel and trade restrictions
in declaring a global emergency over the spread of the coronavirus that
originated in China last year.
    * CORONAVIRUS: A plane carrying UK citizens departed the Chinese city of
Wuhan just before 0200 GMT on Friday, the UK embassy in China said. The city is
the epicentre of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 200.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.4% on Thursday as the rising
death toll from the coronavirus outbreak led investors away from risky assets
like stocks and at home the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, while
Shell and BT slid on disappointing earnings.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Ingenta PLC                            Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Cambria Africa PLC                     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Premier Veterinary Group               Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Ashley House PLC                       Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC                Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Scancell Holdings PLC                  Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 SSE PLC                                Q3 2020  Trading Statement Release
 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC             Q3 2020 Trading Statement
 Britvic PLC                            Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 Finsbury Growth & Income               Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Trust PLC                              
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
