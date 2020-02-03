UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 3

(Adds news items and futures)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Tobacco company Imperial Brands appointed Stefan Bomhard as chief executive officer to replace Alison Cooper, whose departure was announced last October.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair may have to push back its long-term target of flying 200 million passengers per year by as much as two years due to delays in the delivery of Boeing’s 737 MAX jet, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier said.

* BURFORD CAPITAL: Burford Capital, the litigation funder embroiled in a stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, said profit for 2019 would be lower due to a drop in net realised and unrealised gains.

* BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY: Credit card firms must review how they treat customers that have been in persistent debt to help them save up to 1.3 billion pounds a year in lower interest charges, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said.

* GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc is collaborating with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to contribute towards the effort of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus outbreak, GSK and CEPI said.

* ECONOMY: British businesses predict the strongest rebound in output in more than a year over the next three months, after a weak end to 2019, adding to expectations of a post-election pick-up in the economy, a survey showed on Sunday.

* TRADE DEAL: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would consider a looser trade agreement with the European Union, similar to the bloc’s ties with Australia, rather than follow EU rules to reach a closer deal, a government source said on Saturday.

* JUST EAT: Dutch online food ordering company Takeaway.com on Friday declared its $7.8 billion takeover of British peer Just Eat unconditional, though the two companies still need a competition authority’s approval before merging operations.

* OIL: Oil prices extended their losses, dragged down by worries about lower demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, following a coronavirus outbreak there.

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped after hitting a near four-week high on Monday, as China’s central bank cut reverse repo rates and injected liquidity into markets to help support the economy hit by a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

* London’s FTSE 100 tumbled to a seven-week low on Friday as the first cases of coronavirus in Britain fanned concerns over the economic impact to the country.

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)