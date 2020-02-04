UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * AVIATION: Britain's aviation industry has set out plans to reach a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, even with the building of a third runway at Heathrow airport which is expected to drive up flight numbers. * FRASERS: Sportswear retailer Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, has bought a 12.5% stake in handbag group Mulberry pushing ahead with plans to move upmarket into the luxury business. * WIZZ AIR: Wizz Air's largest shareholder private equity firm Indigo Partners plans to sell shares worth 500 million pounds ($650 million) via an accelerated bookbuilding process, the bookrunner on the sale said on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices rose, matching moves in other financial markets, as investors regained calm after Monday's sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of the China coronavirus on demand for fuel sent crude to its lowest level in more than a year. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed as a firm dollar countered concerns about a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China and its economic fallout. * London's main share index bounced back from a seven-week low on Monday, as strong U.S. economic data kept in check worries about the coronavirus, but gains for UK-focused midcaps were limited by concerns about the possibility of Britain having no trade deal in place with the EU by the end of the year. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Micro Focus MCRO.L FY Results BP BP.L Q4 Results Glencore GLEN.L FY Production St. Modwen Properties SMP.L FY Results Electrocomponents ECM.L Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)