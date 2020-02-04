Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 4

    Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * AVIATION: Britain's aviation industry has set out plans to reach a target
of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, even with the building of a third runway
at Heathrow airport which is expected to drive up flight numbers.
    * FRASERS: Sportswear retailer Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, has
bought a 12.5% stake in handbag group Mulberry pushing ahead with plans
to move upmarket into the luxury business.
    * WIZZ AIR: Wizz Air's largest shareholder private equity firm
Indigo Partners plans to sell shares worth 500 million pounds ($650 million) via
an accelerated bookbuilding process, the bookrunner on the sale said on Monday.

    * OIL: Oil prices rose, matching moves in other financial markets, as
investors regained calm after Monday's sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of
the China coronavirus on demand for fuel sent crude to its lowest level in more
than a year.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed as a firm dollar countered concerns
about a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China and its economic
fallout.
    * London's main share index bounced back from a seven-week low on Monday, as
strong U.S. economic data kept in check worries about the coronavirus, but gains
for UK-focused midcaps were limited by concerns about the possibility of Britain
having no trade deal in place with the EU by the end of the year.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Micro Focus              MCRO.L   FY Results
 BP                        BP.L    Q4 Results
 Glencore                 GLEN.L   FY Production
 St. Modwen Properties    SMP.L    FY Results
 Electrocomponents        ECM.L    Trading Update
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
