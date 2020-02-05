Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 5

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair Holdings Plc publicity describing the budget
carrier as a "low-CO2 emissions airline" has been deemed misleading by Britain's
main advertising watchdog, which ordered its withdrawal.
    * MARKS AND SPENCER: Marks and Spencer said on Tuesday that the
finance director of its food division, Nick Hewitt, stepped down last month.

    * AIRLINES: The European Union will consider raising from three hours the
minimum flight delay for which passengers can receive financial compensation, a
move that could cut airlines' costs, according to a document seen by Reuters.

    * ECONOMY: The City of London financial district said job relocations to the
European Union on Day One of Brexit remained far short of the hundreds of
thousands predicted when Britain voted to leave the bloc over three years ago.

    * OIL: Oil prices climbed more than 1%, boosted by news that OPEC and its
producer allies are weighing further output cuts to counter a potential squeeze
on global oil demand resulting from China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

    * GOLD: Gold prices firmed, recovering from a sharp drop in the previous
session, as safe-haven demand was boosted by worries over a fast-spreading
coronavirus outbreak in China.
    * UK shares leaped on Tuesday as China's central bank took steps to shore up
the economy, easing fears about the global impact of the coronavirus epidemic,
while positive corporate reports from blue-chips added momentum.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Sappi               SAPJ.J    Q1 Results
 Barratt             BDEV.L    HY Results
 GlaxoSmithKline      GSK.L    Q4 Results
 Redrow               RDW.L    HY Results
 Grainger             GRI.L    Q1 Trading Update
 Domino's Pizza       DOM.L    Q4 Trading Update
 Vodafone             VOD.L    Trading Update
 Smurfit Kappa        SKG.L    FY Results
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
