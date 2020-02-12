Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 12

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13
points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce is "open-minded" on whether it will join
Boeing in a fresh attempt at addressing the mid=size jet market after
pulling out of an earlier effort over timing, a top company official said.

    * INSURANCE SECTOR: Complaints about loan insurance ballooned in the final
quarter of 2019, spurred on by British regulators setting an end of August
deadline for compensation claims, the Financial Ombudsman Service said.

    * OFGEM: British energy companies will from May 1 be forced to pay automatic
compensation to customers facing problems when switching supplier, regulator
Ofgem said.
    * BOE: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney gave his backing for government
borrowing to fund infrastructure investment on Tuesday, shortly after Prime
Minister Boris Johnson approved a major new rail link between London and
northern England.
    * GOLD: Gold was little changed, as equities rose after the number of new
coronavirus cases fell, while uncertainty over the economic impact of the
outbreak underpinned bullion.
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed as China reported its lowest daily number of new
coronavirus cases since late January, stoking investor hopes that fuel demand in
the world's second-largest oil consumer may begin to recover from the epidemic.

    * UK shares rebounded on Tuesday from two sessions of losses after China's
senior medical adviser suggested the coronavirus epidemic may be over by April
and U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell touted resilience in the American
economy.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Dunelm                    HY Results
 Plus500                   FY Results
 Arbuthnot                 Trading update
        
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
