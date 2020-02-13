UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 13

Noticias de Mercados
    Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
   
  
    * VODAFONE: An Australian court approved a A$15 billion ($10.1 billion)
merger between a unit of Britain's Vodafone Group and internet provider
TPG Telecom, overruling a regulator and enabling a huge rival to the
country's top telcos.
    * HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly
three years last month, according to a closely watched survey, that adds to
signs of a rebound in consumer sentiment since December's election lifted some
Brexit uncertainty.
    * BP: BP has written to Algeria to express its interest in investing
in its oil sector and has not made any request to sell its shares in the In
Amenas gas plant, state news agency APS quoted Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab as
saying on Wednesday.
    * EX-DIVS: BP, Hargreaves Landsdown , Polymetal
International and Shell will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 11.7 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed as concerns about falling demand caused by
travel restrictions tied to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world's
biggest oil importer, outweighed expectations of supply cuts from major
producers.
    * GOLD: Gold rose as a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases in China
dashed hopes that the epidemic was slowing and drove investors to safe-haven
assets.
    * UK shares advanced on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight oil firms
and on relief that the number of new cases of coronavirus infections out of
China was falling.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Coca Cola HBC                     FY Results
 Centrica                          FY Results
 Great Portland                    Q3 Results
 Lancashire Holdings               Q4 Results
 Indivior                          FY Results
 Barclays                          FY Results
 Relx                              FY Results
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
