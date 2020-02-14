UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: Vodafone and Telecom Italia will have to offer concessions if they want to win European Union antitrust approval for their plan to merge their mobile tower infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. * 5G: British network Three is rolling out 5G mobile to major cities including London, Glasgow and Birmingham from the end of the month, joining its larger rivals in offering next-generation services on new 5G-enabled handsets. * METALS: Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell, as the rising death toll from the coronavirus in China dented the demand outlook for the metal. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Friday, but set for their first weekly gain in six weeks on the assumption that major producers will implement deeper output cuts to offset slowing demand in China caused by the coronavirus epidemic. * GOLD: Gold eased from an over one-week peak as risk sentiment improved on hopes of global measures to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but a surge in new cases capped bullion's losses and kept it on track for a weekly gain. * London's blue-chip index fell on Thursday after two successive days of gains, dragged down by exporters which were hurt by a stronger pound as investors positioned for a higher-spending budget next month under a new British finance minister. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Segro FY Results AstraZeneca FY Results RBS FY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)