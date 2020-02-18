UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings unveiled plans to cut $100 billion in assets, slash its investment bank and restructure in the United States and Europe, as it launched its biggest overhaul in years in a bid to improve returns. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has temporarily suspended cargo liftings from its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility off northwest Australia while it works to restore production following an electrical trip on Feb. 2. * BHP: Robust iron ore prices drove BHP Group, to its best result in five years, still slightly off estimates, with the miner saying containment this quarter of a coronavirus that is spreading around the globe should limit any economic impact. * RIO: Rio Tinto Ltd said its Mongolian copper mine project has submitted a feasibility study to the local government in its bid to secure domestically sourced power for the East Asian's country's biggest foreign investment project. * TRADE DEAL: Britain will not be threatened into following EU rules in the future by talk of economic rifts and is ready to trade with the bloc on basic international terms if needs be, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser said on Monday. * METRO BANK: Britain's Metro Bank is likely to pick acting boss Daniel Frumkin as its next chief executive, Sky News reported on Monday, citing an unidentified insider. * GOLD: Gold rose to a two-week high, spurred by demand for safe-havens after iPhone maker Apple Inc's revenue warning underscored the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in China. * OIL: Oil prices fell, tracking losses in financial markets on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand. * London's FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as China's moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnight's trading. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: InterContinental Hotels FY Results Glencore FY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)