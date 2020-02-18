UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 18

(Adds company news items)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.8% ahead of cash markets open.

* GLENCORE: Glencore reported its first annual net loss since 2015, as the commodity miner and trader took charges for its Colombian coal, Chad oilfields and African copper and cobalt operations.

* IHG: Holiday Inn-owner Intercontinental Hotels Group reported a slight dip in revenue per room in 2019, hurt by a fall in bookings in Hong Kong due to last year’s protests as it braces for the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

* AMIGO: British subprime lender Amigo Plc has launched a strategic review and formal sale process, it said, following a challenging year for the Bournemouth-based company.

* TEKMAR: UK-based Tekmar Group said earnings in 2020 would now be flat compared to 2019 as the coronavirus outbreak halted all of its Chinese projects as well as shipments of supplies from the country.

* FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL: Companies should tell their investors what effect the coronavirus epidemic in China is having on their business, Britain’s accounting watchdog said.

* GOLD: Gold rose to a two-week high, spurred by demand for safe-havens after iPhone maker Apple Inc’s revenue warning underscored the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

* OIL: Oil prices fell, tracking losses in financial markets on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand.

* London’s FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as China’s moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnight’s trading.

