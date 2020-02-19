Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 19

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 45
points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * MONEYSUPERMARKET: British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com
         has started a search for a new chief executive, Sky News reported on
Tuesday, citing sources.             
    * NMC: NMC Health         said on Tuesday it was 'disappointed' with the
disclosures made by its founder B.R. Shetty and that it urgently sought clarity
on his shareholding arrangements and holdings in the company.             
    * COPPER: Copper prices edged up as concerns around the coronavirus eased
after daily new infections dipped for a second straight day.             
    * OIL: Oil prices gained 1%, with Brent rising for a seventh straight day,
amid broad optimism as new coronavirus cases fell for a second day in China and
concerns rose over supply after a U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from
the market.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady above the key $1,600 mark as an uptick in
equities due to a drop in new virus cases was kept in check by fears about the
economic fallout of the epidemic.             
    * London's FTSE 100         shed 0.9% on Tuesday, with HSBC dragging a
sub-index of banks              over 4% lower after its annual profit declined
and it laid out plans for a major strategic overhaul that included 35,000 job
cuts and the halting of share buybacks.             
    
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
