UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * MONEYSUPERMARKET: British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com has started a search for a new chief executive, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. * NMC: NMC Health said on Tuesday it was 'disappointed' with the disclosures made by its founder B.R. Shetty and that it urgently sought clarity on his shareholding arrangements and holdings in the company. * COPPER: Copper prices edged up as concerns around the coronavirus eased after daily new infections dipped for a second straight day. * OIL: Oil prices gained 1%, with Brent rising for a seventh straight day, amid broad optimism as new coronavirus cases fell for a second day in China and concerns rose over supply after a U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady above the key $1,600 mark as an uptick in equities due to a drop in new virus cases was kept in check by fears about the economic fallout of the epidemic. * London's FTSE 100 shed 0.9% on Tuesday, with HSBC dragging a sub-index of banks over 4% lower after its annual profit declined and it laid out plans for a major strategic overhaul that included 35,000 job cuts and the halting of share buybacks. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)