UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 19

(Adds company news items and futures) Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8% ahead of cash markets open. * IAG: Qatar Airways Group said it had increased its holding in British Airways-owner IAG to 25.1%, buying another stake worth $600 million as part of a strategy it described as being highly successful. * PENDRAGON: Auto dealership Pendragon named interim Chairman Bill Berman as its new chief executive officer, filling a role that has been vacant since Mark Herbert quit in June. * MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM: British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com confirmed media reports that its top boss Mark Lewis was stepping down and that it had begun the search for his replacement. * METRO BANK: Metro Bank's interim chief executive officer, Dan Frumkin, will take over the CEO role on a permanent basis, the British lender said. * ANGLO AMERICAN/SIRIUS MINERALS: Odey Asset Management will vote in favour of any bid for Sirius Minerals from Anglo American at 7 pence per share or above, the London-based investment firm said. * OIL: Oil prices gained 1%, with Brent rising for a seventh straight day, amid broad optimism as new coronavirus cases fell for a second day in China and concerns rose over supply after a U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady above the key $1,600 mark as an uptick in equities due to a drop in new virus cases was kept in check by fears about the economic fallout of the epidemic. * London's FTSE 100 shed 0.9% on Tuesday, with HSBC dragging a sub-index of banks over 4% lower after its annual profit declined and it laid out plans for a major strategic overhaul that included 35,000 job cuts and the halting of share buybacks.