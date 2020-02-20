Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 20

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 27
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
        up slightly 0.1% ahead of the cash market open.

    * SMITH+NEPHEW : British medical products maker Smith+Nephew        forecast
another year of revenue growth after the company topped annual sales
expectations for 2019, helped by higher demand from emerging markets and growth
in its sports medicine unit.             
    * LLOYDS BANKING: Britain's biggest domestic lender Lloyds Banking Group
LLOY.L reported a 27% drop in annual profit in 2019, as it paid out billions of
pounds to customers mis-sold insurance products and saw bad loans rise.
            
    * BAE SYSTEMS: British defence company BAE Systems          met forecasts
with annual earnings growth of 7% and said work on F-35 fighter jets and its
Qatar Typhoon contract would help earnings to grow by a mid-single digit
percentage next year.             
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American         said its full-year
profits climbed 9% as higher prices for iron ore and precious metals outweighed
weakness in diamonds and coal.            
    * STAFFLINE: Recruiter Staffline          said Chief Executive Officer Chris
Pullen has resigned from its board as a review of its balance sheet led to
another profit warning late last month.             
    * HAYS: Recruiter Hays          operating profit fell 19% on a reported
basis in the first half, in line with guidance from the company a month ago as
low business confidence and a struggling euro zone economy dented hiring in
Germany.             
    * FRC: UK's financial watchdog said it would review how companies and
auditors assess and report the impact of climate change on their
businesses.            
    * EX-DIVS: Carnival        , GlaxoSmithKline        , Imperial Brands
        and Unilever          will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations             
    * GOLD: Gold prices dipped after China unveiled measures to soften the
economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but the metal held close to a
nearly seven-year peak scaled in the previous session as concerns over the
epidemic prevailed.       
    * OIL: Oil prices rose, extending gains from its previous session, as the
market shifted focus to supply disruptions, while demand concerns eased some
after a sharp drop in new coronavirus cases at the epicentre of the outbreak.
     
    * London's FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as
housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a
first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in
China fell.             
        
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
