UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up slightly 0.1% ahead of the cash market open. * SMITH+NEPHEW : British medical products maker Smith+Nephew forecast another year of revenue growth after the company topped annual sales expectations for 2019, helped by higher demand from emerging markets and growth in its sports medicine unit. * LLOYDS BANKING: Britain's biggest domestic lender Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L reported a 27% drop in annual profit in 2019, as it paid out billions of pounds to customers mis-sold insurance products and saw bad loans rise. * BAE SYSTEMS: British defence company BAE Systems met forecasts with annual earnings growth of 7% and said work on F-35 fighter jets and its Qatar Typhoon contract would help earnings to grow by a mid-single digit percentage next year. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American said its full-year profits climbed 9% as higher prices for iron ore and precious metals outweighed weakness in diamonds and coal. * STAFFLINE: Recruiter Staffline said Chief Executive Officer Chris Pullen has resigned from its board as a review of its balance sheet led to another profit warning late last month. * HAYS: Recruiter Hays operating profit fell 19% on a reported basis in the first half, in line with guidance from the company a month ago as low business confidence and a struggling euro zone economy dented hiring in Germany. * FRC: UK's financial watchdog said it would review how companies and auditors assess and report the impact of climate change on their businesses. * EX-DIVS: Carnival , GlaxoSmithKline , Imperial Brands and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * GOLD: Gold prices dipped after China unveiled measures to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but the metal held close to a nearly seven-year peak scaled in the previous session as concerns over the epidemic prevailed. * OIL: Oil prices rose, extending gains from its previous session, as the market shifted focus to supply disruptions, while demand concerns eased some after a sharp drop in new coronavirus cases at the epicentre of the outbreak. * London's FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)