UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 21

(Adds futures, news items) Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Friday with futures down 0.5 % ahead of the cash market open. * PEARSON: British education group Pearson reported 6% growth in operating profit to 581 million pounds ($748.7 million) for 2019, slightly below guidance lowered last month, as falling textbook sales in North America offset growth in the rest of the business. * HAMMERSON: Shopping centre operator Hammerson said it will exit retail parks business by selling seven of them to private equity Orion for 400 million pounds ($515.52 million) as it faces a challenging retail environment in the UK. * HSBC: Unicredit Spa Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Mustier has emerged as one of the main external candidates for the top job at HSBC Holdings Plc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. * RIO: Global Miner Rio Tinto , said its Mongolian copper unit had begun an international arbitration process, seeking to resolve a dispute with the local tax authority. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady at a near seven-year high as nervous investors opted for safe haven assets amid fears about the economic damage from China's coronavirus epidemic that eclipsed Beijing's stimulus efforts. * COPPER: London copper is on track for its first weekly decline in three, as the coronavirus outbreak in top consumer China dented demand for the red metal, and fanned fears over its spread and impact on the global economy. * OIL: Oil prices fell around 1%, pressured by growing worries about fuel demand as a coronavirus epidemic spread further beyond China, and as major crude producers appeared to be in no rush to cut output to buttress the market. * The blue-chip index slipped 0.3% on Thursday as Imperial Brands tumbled on ex-dividend trading, while most other sectors also traded in the red with a surge in coronavirus infections in South Korea stoking fears about a deepening health crisis. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)