UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 6,704 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health founder BR Shetty is considering selling all or some of his Abu Dhabi-based pharmaceutical business Neopharma, which is valued at about $1 billion, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday he would welcome the "lunatics" of the Green Party entering government in Ireland as part of ongoing coalition talks as this would mean they would be forced to "confront reality". * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on expectations that major producers have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts aimed at offsetting the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak. * GOLD: Gold prices rose, extending gains from a 3% rise in the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to cushion the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus. * London's bluechip index rose for a second day on Tuesday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus, marking the central bank's first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Elementis ELM.L FY Results Devro DVO.L FY Results Gfinity GFIN.L HY Results Vivo Energy VVO.L FY Results Capital & Regional CAL.L FY Results Legal & General LGEN.L FY Results Just Eat JE.L FY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)