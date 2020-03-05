Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

    March 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures seen up
0.53% ahead of cash markets open.  
    
    * RIO TINTO: Investors in Rio Tinto Ltd have renewed efforts to
force the world's biggest iron ore miner to commit to targets that would scale
back emissions of its customers in line with the Paris Agreement on combating
climate change.
    * FLYBE: British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into
administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge
in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
    * TESCO: Britain's biggest supermarket group, Tesco, will start
price matching Aldi on hundreds of everyday items, firing the latest salvo in
its fight to stem the market share gains of its rival.
    * INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION: Britain's investment industry trade body has
warned companies ahead of their 2020 annual general meetings that they must
disclose more about how they are handling climate change risk.
    * GOLD: Gold edged up on Thursday on safe-haven buying fuelled by worries
about the fast-spreading coronavirus, but a rise in equity markets limited
bullion's gains.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in
which Saudi Arabia is expected to push the group and its allies including Russia
to agree to further output cuts to support the market.
    * EX-DIVS: BHP Group, Evraz, Persimmon, Rio Tinto
, RSA Insurance Group, Standard Chartered will trade
without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 16.5
points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.5% on Wednesday as investors
bet on possible rate cuts in Europe after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency
move to protect the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Redde                      Q3 2020 Trading Statement
 Northgate                  Release
 Gresham House              Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Arcontech                  Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Group                      
 NMC Health                 Q4 2019 Earnings Release
 Network                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 International              
 Schroders                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Synthomer                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Capital &                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Regional                   
 Indigovision               Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings
 Group                      Release
 Domino's Pizza             Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Group                      
 Tyman                      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Phoenix                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Group                      
 Premier Oil                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Spirent                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Communications             
 Aviva                      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Kier Group                 Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 CLS Holdings               Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Pagegroup                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Headlam Group              Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                        
 Coats Group                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Capita                     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 ITV                        Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Admiral Group              Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                        
 Spire                      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Healthcare                 
 Melrose                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Industries                 
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
