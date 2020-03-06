Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

    March 6 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 114 point on
Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * VIRGIN MEDIA: Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global, on Thursday
reported a breach that allowed unauthorised access to the cable company's
database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers.

    * BREXIT: Britain's government has spent at least 4.4 billion pounds ($5.6
billion) of taxpayers' money on preparations to leave the European Union, the
public spending watchdog said on Friday, in the first detailed estimate of the
cost of Brexit.
    * COVID-19: Health authorities in Ireland reported the first community
transmission of coronavirus not associated with travel from an affected area of
Italy on Thursday as the number of cases rose to 13 from six a day earlier.

    * UK EMPLOYERS: British employers' demand for staff accelerated in February,
with a job vacancy index seeing the biggest monthly jump in more than six years,
a survey of recruiters showed on Friday.
    * OIL: Oil slid nearly 1% on Friday as worries about global oil demand and
economic growth slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak were heightened by
concern over non-OPEC crude producers not yet having agreed to cut output
further to support prices.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track to post their
biggest weekly gain since February 2016 over fears that the global coronavirus
outbreak could deal a hard blow to the world economy.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.6% on Thursday with investors
spooked by concerns over global economic growth as more businesses were bruised
by the coronavirus outbreak.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Redde Northgate                      Q3 2020 trading statement release
 Network International                Full year 2019 earnings release
 Holdings                             
 NMC Health                           Q4 2019 earnings release
 Phoenix Group Holdings               Full year 2019 earnings release
 SIG                                  Full year 2019 earnings release
 Murray International                 Full year 2019 earnings release
 Trust                                
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
