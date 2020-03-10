UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 138 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * WALL STREET: Wall Street suffered its biggest one-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday and recession worries loomed large as tumbling oil prices and ongoing coronavirus fears prompted investor panic on the anniversary of the U.S. stock market's longest-ever bull run. * KKR: Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said late on Monday an employee in its London office had tested positive for coronavirus, and that it would temporarily close both its London offices to have them sanitized. * BHP GROUP: BHP Group, is in good shape to take action should supply chain disruption caused by the global coronavirus epidemic trigger acquisition opportunities, the global miner's Chairman Ken MacKenzie said on Tuesday. * NMC HEALTH: GKSD Investment Holding on Monday pulled out of preliminary stages of considering an offer for NMC Health, days after the UAE-based hospital operator was relegated from London's bluechip index. * PLAYTECH: Gambling software maker Playtech said on Monday its Snaitech betting units in Italy will remain closed until April 3, as per the government's decree on all betting shops, arcades and bingo halls to halt the coronavirus spread. * OIL: Oil prices bounced back 7% on Tuesday from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus despite a price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia. * GOLD: Gold prices fell 1% on Tuesday, retreating from the last session's jump above the key $1,700 level, as hopes for global stimulus measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted riskier assets and the dollar. * London's FTSE 100 plunged to an almost four-year low on Monday as a crash in oil prices driven by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia stoked global recession fears, with investors alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Forterra PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Simplybiz Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Group PLC Team17 Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Close Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Brothers Group PLC Ultra Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Electronics Holdings PLC French Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Connection Group PLC John Menzies Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Witan Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Investment Trust PLC H & T Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC LSL Property Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Services PLC TP ICAP PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Informa PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release DFS Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Furniture PLC Arix Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Bioscience PLC Cairn Energy Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Gresham Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Technologies PLC John Wood Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Group PLC Countrywide Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Standard Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Life Aberdeen PLC * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)