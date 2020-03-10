UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

(Adds futures, news items)

March 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 138 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.2% ahead of the cash market open.

* M&G: British insurer and asset manager M&G posted an in-line 2019 adjusted operating profit of 1.15 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) and said it would pay a special demerger dividend.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen posted a 10% fall in full-year adjusted pretax profit, hit by the impact of lower revenues as investors continued to pull money from its funds.

* JOHN MENZIES: Aviation services group John Menzies said it would temporarily suspend its dividend, days after it warned that the coronavirus outbreak would hurt its 2020 profit.

* TP ICAP: TP ICAP said the volatility in financial markets from ongoing uncertainties were creating market opportunities for the world’s largest inter-dealer broker.

* LSL PROPERTY SERVICES: British real estate agent LSL Property Services said it had seen slightly weaker demand in recent days due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the situation may create headwinds for the business in 2020.

* SANTANDER UK: Santander UK has appointed Nationwide executive Tony Prestedge as its deputy CEO, handing him a mandate to lead transformation of the lender as it battles to gain market share from high street rivals.

* INFORMA: Informa, the world’s largest exhibitions group, said that 128 events with an estimated revenue of 425 million pounds ($554.37 million) have been delayed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* WALL STREET: Wall Street suffered its biggest one-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday and recession worries loomed large as tumbling oil prices and ongoing coronavirus fears prompted investor panic on the anniversary of the U.S. stock market’s longest-ever bull run.

* KKR: Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said late on Monday an employee in its London office had tested positive for coronavirus, and that it would temporarily close both its London offices to have them sanitized.

* BHP GROUP: BHP Group, is in good shape to take action should supply chain disruption caused by the global coronavirus epidemic trigger acquisition opportunities, the global miner’s Chairman Ken MacKenzie said on Tuesday.

* NMC HEALTH: GKSD Investment Holding on Monday pulled out of preliminary stages of considering an offer for NMC Health, days after the UAE-based hospital operator was relegated from London’s bluechip index.

* PLAYTECH: Gambling software maker Playtech said on Monday its Snaitech betting units in Italy will remain closed until April 3, as per the government’s decree on all betting shops, arcades and bingo halls to halt the coronavirus spread.

* OIL: Oil prices bounced back 7% on Tuesday from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus despite a price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell 1% on Tuesday, retreating from the last session’s jump above the key $1,700 level, as hopes for global stimulus measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted riskier assets and the dollar.

* London’s FTSE 100 plunged to an almost four-year low on Monday as a crash in oil prices driven by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia stoked global recession fears, with investors alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

