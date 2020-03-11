UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LOOKERS: British car dealership Lookers said on Tuesday it had identified potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its operating divisions and postponed its annual results until the second half of April. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc has told employees that a member of its trading staff in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said on Tuesday. * FINANCIAL FIRMS: Banks and other large financial companies in major cities across the world ramped up their emergency measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with Barclays Plc and BlackRock Inc confirming one case in their New York offices. * OIL: Oil prices climbed for a second day on Wednesday as hopes U.S. producers would cut output lent support, but gains were capped by growing doubts about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus, which continues to spread globally. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session, as doubts about a stimulus package proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic weighed on risk sentiment. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.1% on Tuesday as optimism around stimulus measures by major central banks was overshadowed by heightened coronavirus fears in Sweden. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Spirax-Sarc Full Year 2019 Earnings Release o Engineering Pharos Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Energy Quilter Full Year Results Kin and Half Year 2020 PLC Earnings Release Carta Advanced Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Medical Solutions Group Lookers Full Year 2019 Earnings Release IP Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Dignity Full Year 2019 Earnings Release G4S Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Balfour Full Year Earnings Release Beatty FirstGroup Winter Trading Statement Release Prudential Full Year 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)