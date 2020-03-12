UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

March 12 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 347 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * LONDON STABBING: British police said four boys sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late on Wednesday. * TRAVEL CURB: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered travel from Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days, responding to mounting pressure to take action against a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd, will pay out part of a delayed bonus to former Chief Executive Sam Walsh after a dispute resolution process found that the payments should not be held up, both parties said on Thursday. * EUROPEAN BANKS: Europe's banks have called on European Union authorities to ease capital rules and other regulatory barriers to helping businesses struggling because of the coronavirus epidemic. * OIL: Oil prices sank again on Thursday along with the broader market after the United States banned travel from Europe following a World Health Organization declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic. * GOLD: Gold inched up on Thursday on worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as the United States suspended travel from virus-hit Europe, although gains were capped as traders covered margin calls after a plunge in equities. * EX-DIVS: Anglo American, CRH and Land Securities will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 3.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.6% on Wednesday as investors doubted whether a Bank of England rate cut and a 30 billion-pound ($39 billion) economic stimulus plan would be enough to counter the shock from the coronavirus outbreak. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Helios Towers Full Year 2019 Helios Towers PLC PLC Earnings Release Bodycote PLC Full Year 2019 Bodycote PLC Earnings Release Go-Ahead Group Half Year 2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Savills PLC Full Year 2019 Savills PLC Earnings Release Brooks Half Year 2020 Brooks Macdonald Group Macdonald Group PLC Earnings Release PLC Knot Offshore Q4 2019 Knot Offshore Partners LP Partners LP Earnings Release Computacenter Full Year 2019 Computacenter PLC PLC Earnings Release Marshalls PLC Full Year 2019 Marshalls PLC Earnings Release Tullow Oil PLC Full Year 2019 Tullow Oil PLC Earnings Release Intu Properties Full Year 2019 Intu Properties PLC PLC Earnings Release Just Group PLC Full Year 2019 Just Group PLC Earnings Release Galliford Try Half Year 2020 Galliford Try PLC Holdings PLC Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)