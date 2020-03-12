Noticias de Mercados
March 12, 2020 / 5:52 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 16 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    March 12 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 347 points
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * LONDON STABBING: British police said four boys sustained injuries in a
stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late on Wednesday.

    * TRAVEL CURB: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered travel from
Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days, responding to mounting
pressure to take action against a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak
disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life.
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd, will pay out part of a delayed
bonus to former Chief Executive Sam Walsh after a dispute resolution process
found that the payments should not be held up, both parties said on Thursday.

    * EUROPEAN BANKS: Europe's banks have called on European Union authorities
to ease capital rules and other regulatory barriers to helping businesses
struggling because of the coronavirus epidemic.
    * OIL: Oil prices sank again on Thursday along with the broader market after
the United States banned travel from Europe following a World Health
Organization declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.

    * GOLD: Gold inched up on Thursday on worries about the economic impact of
the coronavirus outbreak as the United States suspended travel from virus-hit
Europe, although gains were capped as traders covered margin calls after a
plunge in equities.
    * EX-DIVS: Anglo American, CRH and Land Securities
will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend payout on Thursday,
trimming 3.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.6% on Wednesday as investors
doubted whether a Bank of England rate cut and a 30 billion-pound ($39 billion)
economic stimulus plan would be enough to counter the shock from the coronavirus
outbreak.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Helios Towers                Full Year 2019 Helios Towers PLC
 PLC                          Earnings Release
 Bodycote PLC                 Full Year 2019 Bodycote PLC Earnings
                              Release
 Go-Ahead Group               Half Year 2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC
 PLC                          Earnings Release
 Savills PLC                  Full Year 2019 Savills PLC Earnings
                              Release
 Brooks                       Half Year 2020 Brooks Macdonald Group
 Macdonald Group              PLC Earnings Release
 PLC                          
 Knot Offshore                Q4 2019 Knot Offshore Partners LP
 Partners LP                  Earnings Release
 Computacenter                Full Year 2019 Computacenter PLC
 PLC                          Earnings Release
 Marshalls PLC                Full Year 2019 Marshalls PLC Earnings
                              Release
 Tullow Oil PLC               Full Year 2019 Tullow Oil PLC Earnings
                              Release
 Intu Properties              Full Year 2019 Intu Properties PLC
 PLC                          Earnings Release
 Just Group PLC               Full Year 2019 Just Group PLC Earnings
                              Release
 Galliford Try                Half Year 2020 Galliford Try PLC
 Holdings PLC                 Earnings Release
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below