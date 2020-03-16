UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 120 points lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * MANUFACTURING: Manufacturing in Britain weakened sharply in early 2020 even before concerns about the coronavirus crisis escalated, adding urgency to the need for a trade deal with the European Union, an industry survey showed. * OIL: Oil extended losses as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus while a price war rages on between top producers. * GOLD: Gold prices jumped in early trade after another emergency rate cut by the Fed, before paring gains as some investors sold the metal for cash amid a sell-off in equities. * COPPER: London copper prices fell as dismal industrial data from China and emergency policy measures from the Fed underscored the extent of economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. * CORONAVIRUS: The number of deaths of Britons with coronavirus jumped by 14 in the last 24 hours to 35, while the number of people diagnosed rose by 20% to 1,372, health authorities said on Sunday. * CORONAVIRUS: Britain's food retailers appealed to shoppers on Sunday to stop panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak, saying purchasing more than they need would mean others will be left without. * BP: BP is seeking to reduce spending after the collapse in oil prices sent its shares to their lowest in 24 years, Chief Executive Bernard Looney said on Friday. * JET2.COM: British budget airline Jet2.com cancelled all of its flights to Spain on Saturday after the country declared a state of emergency due to the spread of coronavirus. * London stocks rose on Friday as moves by policymakers to limit the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic fuelled a rebound, a day after the worst selloff of the blue chip index since the 1987 "Black Monday" crash. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)