UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

    March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 120
points lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * MANUFACTURING: Manufacturing in Britain weakened sharply in early 2020
even before concerns about the coronavirus crisis escalated, adding urgency to
the need for a trade deal with the European Union, an industry survey showed.
            
    * OIL: Oil extended losses as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal
Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread
of the coronavirus while a price war rages on between top producers.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices jumped in early trade after another emergency rate cut
by the Fed, before paring gains as some investors sold the metal for cash amid a
sell-off in equities.            
    * COPPER: London copper prices fell as dismal industrial data from China and
emergency policy measures from the Fed underscored the extent of economic damage
wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.            
    * CORONAVIRUS: The number of deaths of Britons with coronavirus jumped by 14
in the last 24 hours to 35, while the number of people diagnosed rose by 20% to
1,372, health authorities said on Sunday.            
    * CORONAVIRUS: Britain's food retailers appealed to shoppers on Sunday to
stop panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak, saying purchasing more than
they need would mean others will be left without.            
    * BP: BP        is seeking to reduce spending after the collapse in oil
prices sent its shares to their lowest in 24 years, Chief Executive Bernard
Looney said on Friday.            
    * JET2.COM: British budget airline Jet2.com cancelled all of its flights to
Spain on Saturday after the country declared a state of emergency due to the
spread of coronavirus.            
    * London stocks rose on Friday as moves by policymakers to limit the
economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic fuelled a rebound, a day after the
worst selloff of the blue chip index since the 1987 "Black Monday" crash.
            
        
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
